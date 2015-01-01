Abstract

The long-term health risks associated with e-cigs are not fully known and following a recent outbreak of lung illness within the United States of America which has accounted for over 2,000 illnesses and 40 deaths, the American Medical Association have suggested a range of public health policies to tackle this emerging epidemic. A key suggestion being proposed is an outright ban of e-cigs which are not FDA approved.3 As healthcare professionals we should be aware of current guidance on their use, potential benefits and risks.



We are hoping in this letter to highlight the potential risks of e-cig 'explosions' and the consequences of such events. Within the last six months alone we have seen several cases of oro-facial trauma due to exploding e-cigs within OMFS and acute oral surgery settings. Injuries included multiple extra-oral and intra-oral hard and soft tissue injuries which has led to facial scarring and loss of tooth structure.



It is acknowledged that e-cigs are rechargeable electrical appliances and so an inherent risk of explosion and fire is possible. We wonder how often the current readership discuss the possible risks and consequences of such occurrences with their patients on a day to day basis.



We feel the use of e-cigs are an important tool to be used in smoking cessation and with evidence suggesting it is 95% less harmful than smoking1 dental professionals should have insight on the benefits of their use. We have, however, a duty to protect patients and help inform their oral and overarching healthcare decisions and due to this we feel it is pertinent to highlight the small but present risk of 'explosion' during our smoking cessation sessions with patients.

Language: en