Abstract

Sand-dust environment affects drivers' perceptions of surrounding traffic conditions, resulting in unsafe operations. From an ergonomics perspective, such adverse effects could be alleviated by environment control as well as the assistance of machines. Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication appears to be an important component of machines in future traffic systems, which could support the driving task. In order to explore what influences V2V communication would generate on traffic systems, this paper proposes a car-following model accounting for V2V communication in a sand-dust environment. The results indicate that V2V communication helps to reduce the fluctuations of acceleration, headway, and velocity, when a small perturbation is added to the traffic flow in sand-dust environment. If a vehicle in the traffic flow stops suddenly, the number of crumped vehicles decreases with V2V communication taken into account. Furthermore, the residual velocities of the crumped vehicles decrease, which means the severity of collision is suppressed. It is concluded that V2V communication can play an active role in the improvement of traffic safety in a sand-dust environment.

