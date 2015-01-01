Abstract

BACKGROUND: A previous study in Japan found that monthly mean K index values were related to the monthly number of male, but not female, suicides. Correlations between geomagnetic disturbances and suicide/depression have also been reported in countries such as Canada, South Africa, Finland, Australia, Russia, and Japan. We have previously shown that stronger geomagnetism is linked to a higher standardized mortality ratio for suicide. To date, however, no published studies have reported the correlation between geomagnetic disturbances and suicide attempts in Taiwan.



METHODS: Data on the monthly number of suicide attempts in Taiwan from January 1997 to December 2013 were obtained. We performed a multivariable analysis, with the number of suicide attempts as the response variable and monthly Kp10 index, F10.7 index, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, fine particulate matter (PM2.5), temperature, humidity, unemployment rate, and cosmic rays as the explanatory variables.



RESULTS: The multivariable analysis showed that Kp10 index, temperature, humidity, unemployment rate, and cosmic rays were associated with the number of male suicide attempts and that Kp10 index, F10.7 index, carbon monoxide, temperature, humidity, and unemployment rate were associated with the number of female suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: This is the first article reporting statistically significant relationships between the monthly number of male and female suicide attempts and the monthly mean Kp10 value in Taiwan.

