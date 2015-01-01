Abstract

In most motorcycle crash tests, the crash test dummy is typically positioned in a normal seating position on an upright motorcycle; however most motorcycle crash fatalities involve a driver performing and avoidance maneuver such as braking or swerving before impact. In this study, the authors examine rider kinematics during braking and swerving maneuvers in real riding conditions. Eight male volunteer on instrumented motorcycles participated in the study, and kinematics was measured via infrared cameras placed over the top case of the motorcycle. The authors' findings suggest that out of position postures can significantly influence motorcycle crash outcomes.

