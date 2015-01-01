Abstract

This article presents the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report on an incident involving a 74-year-old school bus driver for the Riverside Community School District in Oakland, Iowa. The bus operated by the driver fell into a ditch and a fire ignited following the driver's attempts to drive the bus back to the road. The fire then spread throughout the bus, killing the driver and a 16-year-old passenger. The report offers details on the school bus driver, the motor carrier, the vehicle involved in the crash, the weather, the school bus fire protection and similar bus fires invested by the NTSB. An analysis is provided of the crash and origin of the fire, the bus driver's fitness for duty, school bus fire safety systems and materials, and school bus emergency training.

Language: en