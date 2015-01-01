SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bartlett W. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2019; 29(4): 19-20.

(Copyright © 2019, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

Jacobs Vehicle Systems is a major producer of compression release engine brakes (also called Jake Brakes), which serve to reduce wear on heavy trucks' foundation brakes. Jake brakes function by opening exhaust valves in the cylinders, releasing compressed gas and slowing the vehicle. It can be difficult to determine the level of deceleration that will occur; testing the unit is often the best strategy. The author reports on findings from his testing of a bobtail 1997 Volvo tractor slowed under engine braking only from modest speed, then stopped with braking in the parking lot. The testing was performed at the 2019 Institute of Police Technology and Management (IPTM) Traffic Symposium.


Vehicle safety; Braking; Braking performance; Compression ignition engines; Truck tractors

