Abstract

In order for smart restraint systems in vehicles to be effective, a detailed knowledge of pre-impact driver and passenger movements is necessary. In this study, the authors analyze video recordings of real high-speed crashes to identify pre-impact and impact phase movements of vehicle occupants. The authors' findings confirm the significance of the pre-impact phase in determining the consequences of traffic crashes; specifically, pre-impact occupant movements play a dominant role in determining the trajectory of the inertial post-impact phase and may impact the effectiveness of advanced restraint systems.

Language: en