Abstract

Approximately 28% of roadway crash fatalities in the United States occur at or near horizontal curves, and three times as many crashes occur on horizontal curves than on tangential sections. Roadway conditions, and particularly pavement surface friction, play a critical role role in safe driving on horizontal curves. This study examines the long-term performance of selected pavement surface friction treatments in order to help Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) incorporate the treatments into safety improvement programs, pavement preservation programs and statewide resurfacing programs. The authors also explore the mechanical properties of polish resistant aggregates and the frictional properties of high friction surface treatments using these aggregates.

