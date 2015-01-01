Abstract

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO)'s Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware (MASH) provides guidelines for the testing of roadside safety features. The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Bridge, Design, Maintenance, and Traffic Operations Divisions have reviewed their standards for roadside safety devices and identified those devices that require testing and evaluation to determine MASH compliance; this article reports on the findings of those reviews. Thirty-three roadside safety systems were crash-tested in three phases over a three-year period and this report offers findings of Phase 2. Each test reports on the test vehicle, weather conditions, test description, damage to test installation, damage to test vehicle, and occupant risk factors.



CONCLUSIONS are drawn for each test based on the crash test outcomes.

