Abstract

This National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) report describes a 2017 incident in which two volunteer fire fighters died and one was injured while on a scene where a dump truck was tangled in downed telephone lines. The report details the victims' fire department as well as their training and experience. It also reports on the equipment and personnel involved, the incident scene and timeline, weather conditions, the accident investigation, contributing factors to the incident, and the victims' causes of death. The report concludes with discussions of four recommendations for fire departments to avoid similar incidents.

