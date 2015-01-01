Abstract

This National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) report details a crash involving a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a 20-year old male that collided with a medium-size on US Highway 83 near Concan, Texas. The report describes the statements given by the driver following the crash and the video evidence that was retrieved; the injuries sustained by those involved in the crash; the emergency response to the crash; and vehicle, driver and traffic factors contributing to the crash. A detailed crash analysis is offered to determine the cause of the crash and safety recommendations are included in the report.

