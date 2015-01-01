SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahoney D, Mahoney M. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2019; 29(2): 19-20.

(Copyright © 2019, Accident Reconstruction Journal)

unavailable

unavailable

In this article, the authors explore the collection of data from the Event Data Recorder (EDR) within a Tesla Model 3. Drawing upon a case study of a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 and a Hyundai Sonata, the authors detail the data collection process and describe challenges faced during the process. They suggest that retrieval from the Tesla Model 3's event data should be performed with care and attention to safety.


Automobiles; Case studies; Data collection; Traffic crashes; Event data recorders; Tesla automobile

