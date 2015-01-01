|
Citation
Mahoney D, Mahoney M. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2019; 29(2): 19-20.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Accident Reconstruction Journal)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In this article, the authors explore the collection of data from the Event Data Recorder (EDR) within a Tesla Model 3. Drawing upon a case study of a crash involving a Tesla Model 3 and a Hyundai Sonata, the authors detail the data collection process and describe challenges faced during the process. They suggest that retrieval from the Tesla Model 3's event data should be performed with care and attention to safety.
Language: en
Keywords
Automobiles; Case studies; Data collection; Traffic crashes; Event data recorders; Tesla automobile