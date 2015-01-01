Abstract

Whiplash injuries account for approximately 70% of all injuries leading to disability, induced by modern vehicle crashes. Females are at greater risk for sustaining whiplash injuries than males, which may be attributable to differences in the physiology of the head/neck between the two. In this study, the authors seek to quantify the differences in dynamic motion response of head and first thoracic vertebrae (T1) between female and male volunteers in rear impact tests. The study's results show differences between females and males in the head, T1, and head relative to T1 linear and angular displacements.

