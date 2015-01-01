Abstract

This article reports on the findings of tests designed to measure the effectiveness of magnesium chloride (MgCL₂) as an anti-icing agent on tire/road friction coefficient. Skid tests under various conditions are conducted using a 1996 Chevrolet Caprice as the test vehicle. The authors aim is to determine if an overall decrease in road surface coefficient of friction occurs after the application of MgCL₂ as an anti-icing measure and, if so, to what extent such a decrease in friction performance can be expected to last. Among the authors' findings: 1) the application of MgCL₂ to a dry road surface in anticipation of an impending storm results in the reduction of overall friction coefficient by 18-21%; 2) if MgCL₂ is not applied to a road surface and hazardous climatic conditions occur, excessively low friction values are observed; and 3) within 15-20 minutes of MgCL₂ application, a slight increase in coefficient of friction occurs and after 15-20 minutes, friction appears to decrease.

