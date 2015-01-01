|
Abu-Odeh AY, Mitchell C, Bligh RP, Menges WL, Kuhn DL. Accid. Reconstr. J. 2019; 29(1): 30-41.
This article describes the development and crash testing of a short-span short-radius guardrail system for use by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The guardrail system was designed to meet Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware(MASH) Test Level 3 (TL-3) evaluation criteria; the article offers details of the system's design, descriptions of tests performed; assessment of test results, and recommendations for implementation.
Crash tests; Highway safety; Texas; Traffic crashes; Crashworthiness; Guardrails; AASHTO Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware; Texas Department of Transportation