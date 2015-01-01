Abstract

Powered two-wheelers (PTWs) are increasingly becoming a viable mobility option for road users, and accidents involving PTWs now account for 11% of total road fatalities globally. In this article, the authors examine patterns in fatal accidents to identify injury type distribution of body region and helmet impact patterns. They draw upon cases from the InSAFE crash study database; 27 fatal accidents (with 28 fatally injured motorcyclists) are studied, and a preliminary analysis on helmets and head impacts/injuries is conducted. The findings of the authors' research show 80% of fatalities occurring at collision speed of over 50 km/h and serious injuries resulting from crashes with speeds between 47 and 53 km/h. Helmet damage is seen to occur most frequently in the lateral and frontal regions as opposed to the back and top of the helmet. The head is found to be the most frequently injured body part in fatal accidents.

