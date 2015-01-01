|
Citation
Rixecker R. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(5): 295-303.
Vernacular Title
Die Verfassung, die Drogen und der Straßenverkehr
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
On the constitutional aspects of drug use, the question of whether the state may criminally sanction the acquisition of narcotics for personal consumption (including the question of conditions and limits) will be investigated at the start of the investigation; and whether the State may try to reduce consumption at certain times by means of indirect interventions (e.g. a ban on the sale of alcohol for petrol stations at evening and night hours). On the other hand, issues relating to the regulation of the participation of users of intoxicants in road transport are considered from a specific constitutional point of view. The limits of self-harm are illustrated by the examples of mandatory helmets for motorcyclists, non-smoking protection, cannabis use and doping in sport. It is also clear, in the case of drugs on the road, that the protection of public transport and the high legal rights of life and physical integrity justifies an interference with the free development of personality. However, another important issue plays an important role, namely the application of the law of the law of the penalty and the constitutional - and not only traffic or toxicological conditions - of its application, and the equal treatment in the consequences of administrative law.
Language: de
Keywords
Bestrafung; Droge; Fahrtuechtigkeit; Fahrzeugfuehrung; Gesetzgebung; Rechtsuebertreter; Risiko; Trunkenheit