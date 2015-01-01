Abstract

On the constitutional aspects of drug use, the question of whether the state may criminally sanction the acquisition of narcotics for personal consumption (including the question of conditions and limits) will be investigated at the start of the investigation; and whether the State may try to reduce consumption at certain times by means of indirect interventions (e.g. a ban on the sale of alcohol for petrol stations at evening and night hours). On the other hand, issues relating to the regulation of the participation of users of intoxicants in road transport are considered from a specific constitutional point of view. The limits of self-harm are illustrated by the examples of mandatory helmets for motorcyclists, non-smoking protection, cannabis use and doping in sport. It is also clear, in the case of drugs on the road, that the protection of public transport and the high legal rights of life and physical integrity justifies an interference with the free development of personality. However, another important issue plays an important role, namely the application of the law of the law of the penalty and the constitutional - and not only traffic or toxicological conditions - of its application, and the equal treatment in the consequences of administrative law.



Zu den verfassungsrechtlichen Aspekten des Drogenkonsums wird einleitend der Frage nachgegangen, ob der Staat den Erwerb von Betäubungsmitteln zum Eigenkonsum strafrechtlich sanktionieren darf (einschließlich der Frage der Voraussetzungen und Grenzen); sowie ob der Staat durch mittelbare Eingriffe (Beispiel: Alkoholverkaufsverbot für Tankstellen zur Abend- und Nachtzeit) versuchen darf, den Konsum zu bestimmten Zeiten zu verringern. Zum anderen werden Fragen der Regulierung der Teilnahme von Rauschmittelkonsumenten am Straßenverkehr unter spezifisch verfassungsrechtlichen Aspekten betrachtet. Die Grenzen der Selbstgefährdung werden an den Beispielen Schutzhelmpflicht für Motorradfahrer, Nichtraucherschutz, Cannabiskonsum sowie Doping im Sport dargestellt. So liege auch bei Drogen im Straßenverkehr auf der Hand, dass der Schutz des öffentlichen Verkehrs und der hohen Rechtsgüter des Lebens und der körperlichen Integrität einen Eingriff in die freie Entfaltung der Persönlichkeit rechtfertige. Jedoch spiele noch eine andere Frage eine gewichtige Rolle, nämlich die nach der rechtsstaatlichen Bestimmtheit der Sanktionsnorm und der verfassungsrechtlichen - und nicht nur verkehrsrechtlichen oder toxikologischen Voraussetzungen - ihrer Anwendung sowie die Gleichbehandlung in den auch verwaltungsrechtlichen Rechtsfolgen.

Language: de