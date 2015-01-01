|
Landmann A, Strohbeck-Kühner P, Stein KM, Yen K, Bartel M. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(5): 283-294.
Cannabis als Medikament im Straßenverkehr. Ergebnisse einer Fragebogenstudie
Since March 2017, patients may receive cannabis or medical cannabis as a drug under certain circumstances. After taking cannabis, they are allowed to actively participate in the road traffic if they are able to "drive safely". Data on the issue, whether patients and/or which patient group actually do participate in road traffic under prescribed cannabis and how much time elapses between the intake and starting to drive, were not yet available. Therefore, patients were asked about their use of cannabis and driving habits via an online questionnaire. Furthermore, individuals who consume cannabis without an indication were included in the study and also interviewed to evaluate differences in the time difference between consumption and driving. The analysis of the data from 226 patients and 316 private consumers revealed that the percentage of patients participating road traffic immediately or 1-2 hours after consuming cannabis was much higher than the number of "private" consumers (51.3 % versus 22.5 %). Considerably fewer patients than private consumers stated to wait 8 hours after taking cannabis before driving (18.6 % versus 50.0 %). Even though the debilitating influence of cannabis depends on several factors, a restriction of the driving ability of these patients may be assumed, in particular in the acute intoxication phase of cannabis (1- 2 hours after consumption). The current study, which presents the first data on patients actively participating in road traffic after taking medically prescribed cannabis, did not evaluate the level of THC in the blood serum at the time of driving. In order to ensure road safety, further studies, in particular investigating the concentration of THC in blood serum and its influence on driving behavior, are urgently needed.
Language: de
Interview; Droge; Fahrzeugfuehrung; Arzneimittel; Fahrtauglichkeit; Wartezeit