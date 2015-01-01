Abstract

Since March 2017, patients may receive cannabis or medical cannabis as a drug under certain circumstances. After taking cannabis, they are allowed to actively participate in the road traffic if they are able to "drive safely". Data on the issue, whether patients and/or which patient group actually do participate in road traffic under prescribed cannabis and how much time elapses between the intake and starting to drive, were not yet available. Therefore, patients were asked about their use of cannabis and driving habits via an online questionnaire. Furthermore, individuals who consume cannabis without an indication were included in the study and also interviewed to evaluate differences in the time difference between consumption and driving. The analysis of the data from 226 patients and 316 private consumers revealed that the percentage of patients participating road traffic immediately or 1-2 hours after consuming cannabis was much higher than the number of "private" consumers (51.3 % versus 22.5 %). Considerably fewer patients than private consumers stated to wait 8 hours after taking cannabis before driving (18.6 % versus 50.0 %). Even though the debilitating influence of cannabis depends on several factors, a restriction of the driving ability of these patients may be assumed, in particular in the acute intoxication phase of cannabis (1- 2 hours after consumption). The current study, which presents the first data on patients actively participating in road traffic after taking medically prescribed cannabis, did not evaluate the level of THC in the blood serum at the time of driving. In order to ensure road safety, further studies, in particular investigating the concentration of THC in blood serum and its influence on driving behavior, are urgently needed.



Seit März 2017 können Patienten unter bestimmten Umständen Cannabis oder ein cannabishaltiges Medikament auf Rezept erhalten. Nach der Einnahme von Cannabis ist ihnen eine aktive Teilnahme am Straßenverkehr erlaubt, wenn sie in der Lage sind, das Fahrzeug "sicher zu führen". Daten zu der Frage, ob und gegebenenfalls welche Patientengruppe seit der Gesetzesänderung unter ärztlich verordnetem Cannabis aktiv am Straßenverkehr teilnimmt und wie viel Zeit zwischen der Einnahme und dem Fahrtantritt vergeht, lagen jedoch bisher nicht vor. Daher wurden Patienten über einen Online-Fragebogen zu ihren Konsum- und Fahrgewohnheiten befragt. Des Weiteren wurden Personen, die Cannabis ohne medizinische Indikation konsumieren, in die Studie eingeschlossen und befragt, um Unterschiede in Bezug auf die Zeitdifferenz zwischen Aufnahme und Fahrgewohnheiten zu untersuchen. Die Auswertung der Daten von 226 Patienten und 316 Freizeitkonsumenten ergab, dass der prozentuale Anteil der Patienten, die unmittelbar oder 1-2 Stunden nach Aufnahme von Cannabis am Straßenverkehr teilnehmen, mit 51,3 % weitaus höher war als die Anzahl der Freizeitkonsumenten (22,5 %). Deutlich weniger Patienten als Freizeitkonsumenten gaben an, erst 8 Stunden nach der Aufnahme von Cannabis am Straßenverkehr teilzunehmen (18,6 % versus 50,0 %). Obwohl die beeinträchtigende Wirkung von Cannabis von mehreren Faktoren abhängig ist, kann insbesondere in der akuten Rauschphase von Cannabis (1-2 Stunden nach Aufnahme) von einer Einschränkung der Fahrsicherheit dieser Patienten ausgegangen werden. Im Rahmen der Studie wurden erstmals Fallzahlen von Patienten erhoben, die unter medizinisch verordnetem Cannabis aktiv am Verkehr teilnehmen; es wurde jedoch nicht erhoben, wie hoch die Konzentration von THC im Blutserum zum Zeitpunkt des Fahrtantritts war. Weitere Studien zur Untersuchung der Konzentration von THC im Blutserum und deren Auswirkung auf das Fahrverhalten im Hinblick auf eventuelle Leistungseinbußen und Ausfallerscheinungen sind dringend notwendig.

