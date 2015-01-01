Abstract

In view of limited resources, the state must orient the fight against traffic accidents to the main risk groups and the main causes of accidents. The elements of road safety work are traffic monitoring, traffic safety advice, traffic area design and public relations. From a police point of view, the current situation of road safety is illustrated by the example of the Land of Saxony-Anhalt, on the basis of the number of road deaths, the number of unconsequential journeys and traffic accidents involving alcohol or alcohol. Narcotics use, the tracking index (ratio of detected cases to unconsequential journeys), and the age structure of alcohol accidents. Among other things, a common picture of the situation "Alcohol, drugs and drug influence in road traffic" is suggested. It is likely that in the future police road safety work or a stabilization of what has been achieved will become increasingly complex. It is essential to adapt the current security strategy, namely police security, prosecution of criminal offences and administrative offences, as well as police road safety work, to existing and future requirements.



Angesichts begrenzter Ressourcen muss der Staat die Verkehrsunfallbekämpfung an den Hauptrisikogruppen und Hauptunfallursachen orientieren. Als Elemente der Verkehrssicherheitsarbeit dienen dazu die Verkehrsüberwachung, die Verkehrssicherheitsberatung, die Verkehrsraumgestaltung sowie die Öffentlichkeitsarbeit. Aus polizeilicher Sicht wird die gegenwärtige Situation der Verkehrssicherheit am Beispiel des Landes Sachsen-Anhalt dargestellt, und zwar anhand der Getötetenzahlen im Straßenverkehr, der Zahl folgenloser Fahrten sowie der Verkehrsunfälle unter Alkohol- oder Betäubungsmittelkonsum, des Verfolgungsindexes (Verhältnis aufgedeckter Fälle zu folgenlosen Fahrten), sowie der Altersstruktur der Alkoholunfälle. Angeregt wird unter anderem ein gemeinsames Lagebild "Alkohol-, Drogen und Medikamenteneinfluss im Straßenverkehr". Voraussichtlich zunehmend aufwändiger werden sich in Zukunft die polizeiliche Verkehrssicherheitsarbeit oder eine Stabilisierung des Erreichten gestalten. Unerlässlich sei, die derzeitige Sicherheitsstrategie, nämlich polizeiliche Gefahrenabwehr, Verfolgung von Straftaten und Ordnungswidrigkeiten sowie polizeiliche Verkehrssicherheitsarbeit, an bestehende und künftige Anforderungen anzupassen.

Language: de