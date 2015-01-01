|
Pretzlaff A. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(4, Suppl 2): 16-21.
Die Wirksamkeit polizeilicher Intervention bei der Identifizierung unter Alkohol- oder Drogeneinwirkung stehender Fahrzeugführer und der Einfluss auf das Unfallgeschehen
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
In view of limited resources, the state must orient the fight against traffic accidents to the main risk groups and the main causes of accidents. The elements of road safety work are traffic monitoring, traffic safety advice, traffic area design and public relations. From a police point of view, the current situation of road safety is illustrated by the example of the Land of Saxony-Anhalt, on the basis of the number of road deaths, the number of unconsequential journeys and traffic accidents involving alcohol or alcohol. Narcotics use, the tracking index (ratio of detected cases to unconsequential journeys), and the age structure of alcohol accidents. Among other things, a common picture of the situation "Alcohol, drugs and drug influence in road traffic" is suggested. It is likely that in the future police road safety work or a stabilization of what has been achieved will become increasingly complex. It is essential to adapt the current security strategy, namely police security, prosecution of criminal offences and administrative offences, as well as police road safety work, to existing and future requirements.
Language: de
Droge; Trunkenheit; Deutschland; Gesetzesdurchfuehrung; Konferenz; Kontrolle; Polizei; Sicherheit; Unfall; Unfallverhuetung; Ursache