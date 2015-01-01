|
Citation
|
Minge M. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(4, Suppl 2): 13-15.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Der Morgen danach ... Unterschätzte Gefahr Alkohol-Hangover
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
If the blood alcohol concentration has already dropped back to zero per mille after drunkenness, however, the mental and physical limitations can persist for up to 20 hours after usually high alcohol consumption. In such cases, it is called the hangover (colloquially called "hangover"). It summarises how Hangover is created and what it promotes, as well as the effects on psychomotor performance and on the management of motor vehicles, the driving of other motorised vehicles in shipping, air or rail transport or in relation to work within other safety-critical systems. It is important to raise awareness through prevention and education on the subject.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Fahrtuechtigkeit; Risiko; Trunkenheit; Deutschland; Konferenz; Aufmerksamkeit; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Psychologische Gesichtspunkte; Reaktionsverhalten