Abstract

If the blood alcohol concentration has already dropped back to zero per mille after drunkenness, however, the mental and physical limitations can persist for up to 20 hours after usually high alcohol consumption. In such cases, it is called the hangover (colloquially called "hangover"). It summarises how Hangover is created and what it promotes, as well as the effects on psychomotor performance and on the management of motor vehicles, the driving of other motorised vehicles in shipping, air or rail transport or in relation to work within other safety-critical systems. It is important to raise awareness through prevention and education on the subject.



Ist die Blutalkoholkonzentration nach Trunkenheit bereits wieder auf Null Promille abgesunken, können jedoch die geistigen und körperlichen Einschränkungen nach meist hohem Alkoholkonsum noch bis zu 20 Stunden anhalten. In solchen Fällen spricht man vom sogenannten Hangover (umgangssprachlich "Kater"). Zusammengefasst wird, wie Hangover entsteht und was ihn begünstigt sowie welche Auswirkungen auf die psychomotorische Leistungsfähigkeit sowie für die Kraftfahrzeugführung, das Führen anderer motorisierter Fahrzeuge im Schiffs-, Flug- oder Schienenverkehr oder in Bezug auf das Arbeiten innerhalb anderer sicherheitskritischer Systeme zu erwarten sind. Wichtig sei eine Sensibilisierung durch Prävention und Aufklärung für das Thema.

Language: de