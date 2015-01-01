|
Hofer P, Graw M. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(4): 239-244.
Interpretation der Atemalkoholkonzentration. Rechtsmedizinische versus juristische Wertung
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
unavailable
unavailable
A case that has been heard before the Administrative Court (VG) Trier concerning the withdrawal of the driving licence is presented and evaluated (judgment 1 K 10622/17). The victim had been found by the police in his vehicle and a significant alcoholisation with a breath alcohol content of 2.62 per mille had been detected. Although the vehicle had not been on public transport that day, the driver's license and vehicle keys were confiscated and a medical-psychological report was ordered, which was not provided by the person concerned. According to the author, the reasons for the judgment, which assumes an above-average habituation of alcohol, give only very few points of reference for an assessment of the case. It is criticised that, from a forensic medical point of view, the incriminating allegations are at least partially rebuttable and in the overall view they are by no means sufficiently reliable. Medically, it should be noted that alcohol pathology is subject to a wide individual fluctuation range and that the breath alcohol concentration (AAK value) must always be considered in the overall context. At the latest after the hair analysis initiated by the person concerned, which did not show any evidence of chronic alcohol abuse, a forensic examination would have been appropriate. It is emphasized that it is not possible to convert the breath alcohol value into a blood alcohol value (BAK value), but that the latter can only be estimated in approximation.
Language: de
Deutschland; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Rechtsprechung; Atemalkoholtest; Fahreignung; Fallstudie; Fuehrerscheinentzug; Medizinische Untersuchung