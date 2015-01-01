|
Minge M, Kollra HG, Brieler P. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(4): 217-235.
Zur Definition eines Hangover-Effekts nach Cannabiskonsum und möglichen Auswirkungen auf das Führen von Kraftfahrzeugen
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
With regard to alcohol, a standardized definition for hangover exists, which means effects on cognitive and psychomotor performance that occur when the blood alcohol concentration is already at zero. Effects of alcohol hangover in neurological tests and on the ability to drive have already been investigated in a number of studies. In the field of cannabis use, research efforts are still far behind these activities. While there are many studies investigating the effects of active cannabis, influences of cannabis hangover are still poorly understood. However, there are many studies which focus on so-called residual effects of cannabis. In this article, we attempt to give a definition for cannabis hangover, which the authors consider to be a potential concomitant of a residual effect from the moment when the concentration of THC is at zero or approximately zero. They present the phases of cannabis effects and report on studies which investigated the impact of residual effects when cannabis is used occasionally or regularly. In summary, it could be shown that the performance in neuropsychological tests and in aircraft control is reduced when participants used cannabis the day before. However, there is no evidence so far that cannabis hangover significantly reduces the ability to drive. To clarify this question, the authors call for more research activities with respect to the effects of cannabis hangover.
Language: de
Droge; Fahrtuechtigkeit; Fahrzeugfuehrung; Medizinische Gesichtspunkte; Psychologische Gesichtspunkte; Reaktionsverhalten; Definition; Messung; Rest; Versuch; Wahrnehmung