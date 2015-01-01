Abstract

With regard to alcohol, a standardized definition for hangover exists, which means effects on cognitive and psychomotor performance that occur when the blood alcohol concentration is already at zero. Effects of alcohol hangover in neurological tests and on the ability to drive have already been investigated in a number of studies. In the field of cannabis use, research efforts are still far behind these activities. While there are many studies investigating the effects of active cannabis, influences of cannabis hangover are still poorly understood. However, there are many studies which focus on so-called residual effects of cannabis. In this article, we attempt to give a definition for cannabis hangover, which the authors consider to be a potential concomitant of a residual effect from the moment when the concentration of THC is at zero or approximately zero. They present the phases of cannabis effects and report on studies which investigated the impact of residual effects when cannabis is used occasionally or regularly. In summary, it could be shown that the performance in neuropsychological tests and in aircraft control is reduced when participants used cannabis the day before. However, there is no evidence so far that cannabis hangover significantly reduces the ability to drive. To clarify this question, the authors call for more research activities with respect to the effects of cannabis hangover.



Für den Alkohol-Hangover existiert mittlerweile eine standardisierte Definition. Darunter werden Auswirkungen auf kognitive und psychomotorische Leistungen verstanden, die auftreten, wenn sich die Blutalkoholkonzentration bereits wieder bei null befindet. Damit verbundene Effekte in standardisierten neurologischen Tests sind bereits ebenso zahlreich untersucht worden wie Einflüsse auf komplexe Alltagstätigkeiten wie das Führen von Kraftfahrzeugen. Vergleichbar intensive Forschungsbestrebungen im Bereich Cannabis-Konsum stehen diesen Aktivitäten noch weit zurück. Zwar gibt es etliche Untersuchungen, die die Auswirkungen kurz nach dem Konsum auf das Autofahren untersuchen, allerdings sind die Auswirkungen eines Cannabis-Hangover bislang kaum erforscht worden. Stattdessen gibt es viele Untersuchungen über sogenannte residuale Effekte von Cannabis. In diesem Artikel wird versucht, eine Definition für den Cannabis-Hangover zu geben, der von den Autoren als mögliche Begleiterscheinung eines Residualeffekts betrachtet wird, nachdem die Konzentration von aktivem THC null beziehungsweise annähernd null ist. Es werden die Phasen der Cannabis-Wirkung dargestellt und über Studien berichtet, die mögliche Auswirkungen durch Cannabis-Hangover bei gelegentlichem und bei regelmäßigem Konsum untersuchten. Zusammenfassend konnte vermehrt gezeigt werden, dass Cannabiskonsumenten Beeinträchtigungen bei neuropsychologischen Tests, aber auch beim Steuern von Flugzeugen aufweisen. Allerdings liegen bislang keine Hinweise vor, dass das Autofahren durch Cannabis-Hangover beeinträchtigt wird. Um diese Frage abschließend klären zu können, wird für mehr Forschungsaktivitäten zur Untersuchung von Effekten durch Cannabis-Hangover plädiert.

Language: de