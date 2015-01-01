Abstract

In order to check the psychological performance of drivers, aptitude diagnostic examinations are used, which are usually carried out with standardized apparatus test procedures. These test methods measure the basic dimensions of psychomental and psychomotor performance, which are necessary, among other things, for driving activities. However, the tasks and sub-performance areas of the measurement methods never fully cover the reality of road transport with its complex and interactive requirements for drivers. Driving always remains more than the sum of perception, concentration and reaction performances. In addition to classical test methods, the diagnostic instrumentation is therefore also intended to monitor the concrete driving behaviour in defined traffic situations under real traffic conditions. As a scientific procedure, the so-called psychological driving behaviour observation must be clearly distinguished from the so-called driving test, carried out by a recognised expert in motor vehicle traffic. The purpose of the driving test is, for example, to determine whether a person with a vehicle converted to the present disability is suitable for driving motor vehicles. Psychological driving behaviour observation, on the other hand, is used in drivers who have been found to have performance deficits in apparatus test methods, for which it is subsequently to be clarified whether appropriate compensation strategies can be used even in the case of reduced scope of services, safe participation in traffic is possible. It outlines the methodological requirements for psychological driving behaviour observation and suggestions for improvements in psycho-physical performance verification and measurement.





Zur Überprüfung der psychischen Leistungsfähigkeit von Fahrern werden eignungsdiagnostische Untersuchungen angewandt, die in der Regel mit standardisierten apparativen Testverfahren durchgeführt werden. Diese Testverfahren messen Grunddimensionen psychomentaler und psychomotorischer Leistungsfähigkeit, die unter anderem für Fahrtätigkeiten nötig sind. Die Aufgaben und Teilleistungsbereiche der Messverfahren decken jedoch die Realität des Straßenverkehrs mit seinen komplexen und interaktiven Anforderungen an Kraftfahrer nie vollständig ab. Autofahren bleibt immer mehr als die Summe aus Wahrnehmungs-, Konzentrations- und Reaktionsleistungen. Neben klassischen Testverfahren ist deshalb auch die Beobachtung des konkreten Fahrverhaltens in definierten Verkehrssituationen unter realen Verkehrsbedingungen im diagnostischen Instrumentarium vorgesehen. Die sogenannte psychologische Fahrverhaltensbeobachtung ist dabei als wissenschaftliches Verfahren klar abzugrenzen von der sogenannten Fahrprobe, durchgeführt von einem anerkannten Sachverständigen für Kraftfahrzeugverkehr. Die Fahrprobe dient beispielsweise dazu zu eruieren, ob eine Person mit einem auf die vorliegende Behinderung umgerüsteten Fahrzeug zum Führen von Kraftfahrzeugen geeignet ist. Die psychologische Fahrverhaltensbeobachtung wird dagegen eingesetzt bei Fahrern, bei denen in apparativen Testverfahren Leistungsdefizite festgestellt wurden, für die in der Folge geklärt werden soll, ob durch angemessene Kompensationsstrategien auch bei reduziertem Leistungsumfang eine sichere Verkehrsteilnahme möglich ist. Dargelegt werden die methodischen Anforderungen an die psychologische Fahrverhaltensbeobachtung sowie Anregungen für Verbesserungen der psycho-physischen Leistungsüberprüfung und -messung.

Language: de