Kegler R, Boy D, Büttner A. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(3): 72-77.
Wie viele Muffins mit Alkohol müssen für eine relevante Beeinflussung durch Alkohol konsumiert werden?
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
The consumption of alcohol by drinking leads to a more or less alcohol intoxication. Iin court, the measured blood alcohol concentration is somestimes explained by eating cakes prepared with alcohol. But, how many alcohol-containing muffins have to be eaten by persons in dependency of their body weight and gender? Muffins were prepared in-house using different formulas with rum (40 volume %) or advocaat (14 volume %) and baked at 180 °C for different time periods (5 to 23 min). Several aliquots (- 200 mg) of the prepared muffins were mixed with 700 µl water and 100 µl of 0.4 %0 tert.-butanole as internal standard. Analysis of the aliquots was performed using a GC-FID system with a capillary column. Differences in the remaining alcohol concentrations were observed depending of the baking time. The alcohol concentrations at the core and more outside of the muffins were slightly different caused by the volatileness of the alcohol during the baking process. However, about 30 % of the raw dough alcohol concentration remained inside the muffins after 17 minutes. Interestingly, the alcohol concentrations inside the advocaat muffins were clearly higher (about 3 times) compared to the rum muffins. Calculations of alcohol concentrations in different persons (e.g. body weight, gender) were performed and the relevance of a (possible) alcoholization will be discussed. (A)
Language: de
Ethanol; Versuch; Alkohol; Berechnung; Blutalkoholgehalt; Chemische Analyse; Nahrung