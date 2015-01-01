|
Citation
|
Franke U. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(2): 84-96.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Aus der Rechtsprechung zum Straßenverkehrs(straf)recht 2017/2018
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article gives an overview of important judgements concerning German traffic law, especially those made by the German Federal Court, from summer 2017 to the end of 2018. The presentation is first of all focused on the principal judgements as far as high risk driving is concerned (so called speeder cases). It also includes a judgement concerning the interpretation of Article 142 paragraph l number 1 of the German Penal Code (hit-and-run offence).
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Bestrafung; Gesetzgebung; Deutschland; Rechtsprechung; Strassenverkehrsrecht; Risikoverhalten; Unerl Entfernen vom Unfallort; Zu schnelles Fahren