Abstract

The article gives an overview of important judgements concerning German traffic law, especially those made by the German Federal Court, from summer 2017 to the end of 2018. The presentation is first of all focused on the principal judgements as far as high risk driving is concerned (so called speeder cases). It also includes a judgement concerning the interpretation of Article 142 paragraph l number 1 of the German Penal Code (hit-and-run offence).



Der Beitrag gibt einen Überblick über wichtige Entscheidungen zum Straßenverkehrsrecht im Zeitraum zwischen Mitte 2017 und Ende 2018. Im Mittelpunkt stehen die Entscheidungen des 4. Strafsenats des Bundesgerichtshofs zu den sogenannten Raser-Fällen. Weitere Entscheidungen dieses Senats, unter anderem eine Grundsatzentscheidung zur Auslegung des Tatbestandes des § 142 Absatz 1 Nummer 1 Strafgesetzbuch (StGB), schließen sich an. Es folgen noch einige Entscheidungen der Gerichte der Länder zu verkehrsrechtlichen Fragen von allgemeinem Interesse.

Language: de