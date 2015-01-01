Abstract

An alcohol interlock device is a breathalyzer with vehicle immobilizer. The road safety effectiveness of alcohol interlocks has been proven in global use, both in the primary preventive and secondary preventive areas. By installing an alcohol interlock, driving under the influence can be avoided and affected drivers can be supported in their behavioral changes towards alcohol in the long term. An acceptance study of alcohol interlocks with a sample of 607 drivers with alcohol-related offences found that a large proportion of those affected would participate in the program, despite the costs involved. In 2016, AFN launched a first alcohol interlock pilot project to gain experience in the use of alcohol interlocks as a technical assistance system to support traffic psychology rehabilitation with DUI drivers. Missing legal requirements currently prohibit the implementation of a case study with a large number of participants. The current coalition agreement of the German government has foreseen the implementation of alcohol interlocks to increase road safety. This means a further step towards "Vision Zero" and is in alignment with the EU Road Safety Program. This article presents the current situation of the international use of alcohol interlock and lights up the benefit of these devices for the traffic psychological intervention.



Ein Alkohol-Interlock-Geraet ist ein Atemalkohol-Messgeraet mit einer Wegfahrsperre, deren Wirksamkeit fuer die Verkehrssicherheit im weltweiten Einsatz, im primaerpraeventiven als auch im sekundaerpraeventiven Bereich, bewiesen werden konnte. Durch den Einbau eines Alkohol-Interlock koennen Alkoholfahrten vermieden und betroffene Fahrer langfristig bei ihrer Verhaltensaenderung im Umgang mit Alkohol unterstuetzt werden. Eine Akzeptanzuntersuchung von Alkohol-Interlock an einer Stichprobe von 607 alkoholauffaelligen Kraftfahrern kam zu dem Ergebnis, dass ein grosser Teil der Betroffenen am Programm teilnehmen wuerde, auch unter Betrachtung der anfallenden Kosten. Die AFN Gesellschaft fuer Ausbildung, Fortbildung und Nachschulung e.V. startete 2016 ein erstes Alkohol-Interlock-Pilotprojekt, um Erfahrungen im Einsatz von Interlocks als technisches Assistenzsystem zur Unterstuetzung der verkehrspsychologischen Rehabilitation mit auffaelligen Kraftfahrern zu sammeln. Fehlende rechtliche Voraussetzungen verhindern derzeit die Durchfuehrung eines Modellprojektes mit einer grossen Stichprobe. Im aktuellen Koalitionsvertrag ist der Einsatz dieses modernen Hilfsmittels zur Steigerung der Verkehrssicherheit vorgesehen. Dies wuerde auch einen weiteren Schritt in Richtung "Vision Zero" darstellen und waere ganz im Sinne des Verkehrssicherheitsprogrammes der EU. In diesem Artikel wird der aktuelle Stand zum weltweiten Einsatz von Interlocks dargestellt und die Unterstuetzung durch diese Geraete fuer die verkehrspsychologische Intervention diskutiert.

Language: de