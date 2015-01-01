|
Seidl J, Feustel-Seidl P. Blutalkohol 2019; 56(1): 1-20.
Alkohol-Interlock: Unterstuetzung fuer die verkehrspsychologische Rehabilitation alkoholauffaelliger Kraftfahrer
(Copyright © 2019, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
An alcohol interlock device is a breathalyzer with vehicle immobilizer. The road safety effectiveness of alcohol interlocks has been proven in global use, both in the primary preventive and secondary preventive areas. By installing an alcohol interlock, driving under the influence can be avoided and affected drivers can be supported in their behavioral changes towards alcohol in the long term. An acceptance study of alcohol interlocks with a sample of 607 drivers with alcohol-related offences found that a large proportion of those affected would participate in the program, despite the costs involved. In 2016, AFN launched a first alcohol interlock pilot project to gain experience in the use of alcohol interlocks as a technical assistance system to support traffic psychology rehabilitation with DUI drivers. Missing legal requirements currently prohibit the implementation of a case study with a large number of participants. The current coalition agreement of the German government has foreseen the implementation of alcohol interlocks to increase road safety. This means a further step towards "Vision Zero" and is in alignment with the EU Road Safety Program. This article presents the current situation of the international use of alcohol interlock and lights up the benefit of these devices for the traffic psychological intervention.
International; Trunkenheit; Deutschland; Fahrerrehabilitation; Gesetzesuebertreter; Akzeptanz; Alcolock; Benutzung