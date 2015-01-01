|
Citation
|
Cak S, Say B, Misirlisoy M. Cogn. Technol. Work 2020; 22(1): 85-94.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The current study investigates individual differences that predict situation awareness (SA) in professional pilots. The aim of the study is twofold: to examine the roles of divided attention, inhibition, working memory, and expertise in predicting SA, and to demonstrate the relative contributions of these individual differences to online (Situation Awareness Present Method, SPAM) and offline (Situation Awareness Global Assessment Technique, SAGAT) SA measures. Thirty-six professional pilots completed a challenging flight scenario in a full-flight simulator. Divided attention, inhibition, working memory span, and expertise were measured using choice reaction time with dichotic listening, Stroop, and Automated Operation Span tasks, and flight hours in a full-flight simulator, respectively.
Language: en