Abstract

This paper describes an optimal lane-changing strategy for intelligent vehicles under the constraints of collision avoidance in complex driving environments. The key technique is optimization in a collision-free lane-changing trajectory cluster. To achieve this cluster, a tuning factor is first derived by optimizing a cubic polynomial. Then, a feasible trajectory cluster is generated by adjusting the tuning factor in a stable handling envelope defined from vehicle dynamics limits. Furthermore, considering the motions of surrounding vehicles, a collision avoidance algorithm is employed in the feasible cluster to select the collision-free trajectory cluster. To extract the optimal trajectory from this cluster, the TOPSIS algorithm is utilized to solve a multiobjective optimization problem that is subject to lane change performance indices, i.e., trajectory following, comfort, lateral slip and lane-changing efficiency. In this way, the collision risk is eliminated, and the lane change performance is improved. Simulation results show that the strategy is able to plan suitable lane-changing trajectories while avoiding collisions in complex environments.

