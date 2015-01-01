Abstract

Construction of bridges in hilly areas poses unique problem to the community of engineers. Each bridges site has its own peculiarity and need specialised approach to deal with the situation. Deep gorge, fast flow of current, Bouldery River bed, geological and topographical features however make the task of construction agencies tedious and mind boggling. In such situation long span bridges has been found to be very effective and efficient arrangement. With the growing concern for ecological, environmental and forest, it is all the more important that structures are designed in a manner that it causes least disturbances to these factors. For Border Roads Organization (BRO) which is primarily engaged in development of road infrastructure in hilly areas these issues gain major significance. Accordingly, large number of long span bridges has been undertaken for construction by the organisation using segmental construction technique. Variety of span arrangements viz Cable Stayed, Arch, continuous balanced Cantilever and Cantilever type on open as also on well and pile foundation and with/without monolithic construction with sub-structure have been adopted depending upon the topography of the area, soil and flow conditions. All these bridges are being/have been constructed using cast-in-situ segmental construction as limited space availability and difficulty in transportation do not favour adopting pre-cast segmental construction. This paper present details about the various long span bridges undertaken for construction by BRO using segmental construction technique and various aspects related to planning, design and construction thereof.

