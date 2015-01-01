Abstract

Studies have shown that there is a link between different land use characteristics and road traffic accidents. The present study investigates this relationship between road traffic accidents and land use characteristics for Cyberabad area of Hyderabad city. Generalized linear regression techniques are used for developing the relationship between different land use characteristics with the road traffic accidents. Total accidents and KSI (Killed and Severe Injury) accidents per year for each traffic analysis zone (TAZ) are taken as dependent variables whereas employment density and land use proportions for each TAZ are taken as independent variables. The correlation matrix developed between the independent variables showed a high degree of correlation between the population density with the residential area. The results from the generalized linear regression analysis show that the employment density, residential area, and road length are positively correlated with road traffic accidents whereas mixed land use is negatively correlated with road traffic accidents. It also found that mixed land use was also negatively correlated and road length is positively correlated to the KSI.

