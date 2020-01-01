Abstract

BACKGROUND: Depression is highly prevalent worldwide, and may have fatal consequences. Violence is associated to psychopathology and has exponentially increased in some areas of Mexico. Healthcare professionals are vulnerable to increased anxiety, depression, suicide and lately, to violence by organized crime. The aim of the study was to determine the prevalence of anxiety/depression/suicidal ideation and the weight of social violence as a risk factor.



METHODS: Cross sectional study in three generations of undergraduate medical students at entry to internship year in our institution. All students voluntarily agreed to participate. All of them answered Beck and HAM-A. Two generations also responded Plutchik suicidal risk inventory. Sex, type of university and degree of violence in their geographic areas were also recorded. Prevalence rates were calculated for each outcome. χ2 tests and odds ratio (OR) for bivariate analysis, and Mantel-Hanezel to adjust according to level of violence.



RESULTS: All of the eligible students responded the anxiety and inventories (n = 8,858), and 6,451 also responded the suicide risk test. Overall, 37.2% displayed severe anxiety, 14.9% moderate/severe depression and 8.5% suicidal ideation. Female sex and private university increased the risk for anxiety and depression. High violence, severe anxiety or depression increased the risk for suicidal ideation. Adjusted by violence zone, female sex, being single and the coexistence of depression were associated with a higher risk for suicidal ideation.



CONCLUSIONS: Anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation are highly prevalent among premedical interns in Mexico. Living in highly violent areas significantly increases the risk for anxiety/depression/suicidal ideation.



