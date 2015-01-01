Abstract

Objective/Background: Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and related conditions (e.g., depression) are common in Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation New Dawn (OEF/OIF/OND) veterans. High anxiety sensitivity (AS), defined as fear of anxiety and anxiety-related consequences, is related to greater PTSD and depressive symptoms; however, few studies have identified possible modifiers of these associations. The current study examined the moderating role of sleep quality in the associations between AS and PTSD and depressive symptoms.Participants: Participants were 155 OEF/OIF/OND community veterans ages 21-40 (12.3% women).Methods: Participants completed a semi-structured clinical interview for DSM-IV PTSD symptoms (Clinician Administered PTSD Scale; CAPS) and self-report measures of anxiety sensitivity (Anxiety Sensitivity Index), sleep quality (Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index global score; PSQI), and depressive symptoms (Beck Depression Inventory-II; BDI-II).Results: Results of hierarchical linear regression models indicated that the main effects of AS and global PSQI score were significantly associated with greater PTSD and depressive symptoms (both with sleep items removed), above and beyond the covariates of trauma load and military rank. Sleep quality moderated the relationship between AS and PTSD symptoms (but not depressive symptoms), such that greater AS was associated with greater PTSD symptoms for individuals with good sleep quality, but not poor sleep quality.Conclusions: Sleep quality and AS account for unique variance in PTSD and depressive symptoms in combat-exposed veterans. AS may be less relevant to understanding risk for PTSD among combat-exposed veterans experiencing poor sleep quality.

Language: en