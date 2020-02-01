|
Citation
|
Carmen S, Valles-Colomer M, Arolt V, Müller N, Raes J, Wijkhuijs A, Claes S, Drexhage H, Elske V. Brain Behav. Immun. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Neurosciences, Psychiatry Research Group KU Leuven-University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32061905
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has demonstrated a strong link between immune system abnormalities and Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). High suicide risk is a major complication of MDD and has recently been linked to strong (neuro-)immune alterations, but little is known on the link between circulating immune cell composition and suicidal risk status.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Immunosenescence; Inflammation; Memory T cells; Suicide Risk; Th17 cells