Citation
Keeling M, Barr N, Atuel H, Castro CA. Community Ment. Health J. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Center for Innovation and Research on Veterans & Military Families, USC Suzanne Dworak-Peck School of Social Work, University of Southern California, 1150 South Olive Street, Suite 1400, Los Angeles, CA, 90015, USA.
32064566
Abstract
Military veterans have high rates of mental health problems, yet the majority do not seek treatment. Understanding treatment-seeking in this population is important. This study investigated if symptom severity and self-efficacy are associated with treatment-seeking among US Iraq/Afghanistan veterans. Survey data from 525 veterans meeting clinical criteria for PTSD and depression were included of which, 54.4% had sought treatment in the past 12 months. Multivariate logistic regression analysis indicated that high symptom severity was associated with treatment seeking, whereas high self-efficacy was associated with a decreased likelihood to seek treatment. Self-efficacy could be an underlying mechanism of treatment seeking decisions.
Keywords
Health belief model; Military veterans; Self-efficacy; Symptom severity; Treatment-seeking