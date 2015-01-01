SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Haapea M, Nordström T, Räsänen S, Miettunen J, Niemelä M. Death Stud. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Department of Psychiatry, Oulu University Hospital, Oulu, Finland.

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07481187.2020.1725928

32065081

Parental death before adulthood has been shown to increase offspring's risk of poor health and adverse social consequences. In a sample of 422 subjects with parental death (334 (79.1%) due to natural causes), and 6172 matched controls, those with parental death were given a diagnosis of a psychiatric disorder up to 28 years of age earlier than their controls (10-year survival proportions: 88.6% vs. 93.1%, p = 0.001). Our findings indicate that psychosocial support must be provided as early as when a parent falls ill, especially with those illnesses that are the most common causes of death in the population.


