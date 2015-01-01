|
Colvonen PJ, Straus LD, Drummond SP, Angkaw AC, Norman SB. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 209: e107905.
VA San Diego Healthcare System, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego, CA 92161, United States; University of California, Department of Psychiatry, 9500 Gilman Drive, San Diego, CA 92093, United States; VA Center of Excellence for Stress and Mental Health, 3350 La Jolla Village Drive, MC 116A, San Diego, CA 92161, United States; National Center for PTSD, 215 North Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05009, United States.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32065939
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Insomnia is highly co-occurring with both posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD). This is concerning since insomnia contributes to worse substance abuse and PTSD, and a host of negative health consequences. No study has tracked how sleep indices and insomnia change related to integrated PTSD and AUD treatment using evidence-based exposure therapy. This study examined how insomnia changes over time in a randomized control trial of two integrated PTSD and AUD treatments.
Insomnia; PTSD; Substance use; Treatment