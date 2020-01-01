|
Citation
|
Fekih-Romdhane F, Labidi A, Ridha R, Cheour M. Encephale 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Évaluation des états mentaux à risque de transition psychotique dans un échantillon de jeunes détenus de sexe masculin en Tunisie.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculté de médecine de Tunis, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie; Service de psychiatrie Ibn Omrane, hôpital Razi, 1, rue des Orangers, 2010 La Manouba, Tunisie.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32061382
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Prevalence of psychotic disorders in a prison population is higher than in the general population. Recent research has shown that early intervention is feasible in prison settings, and that approximately 5% of screened prisoners have met ultra-high-risk (UHR) for psychosis criteria. We aimed to identify the prevalence of the UHR states for developing psychosis in a group of newly incarcerated men in the Jendouba Civil Prison and to analyze the association between UHR states and socio-demographic data and substance use.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
Diagnostic précoce; Détenus; Early diagnosis; Prison; Prisoners; Prodromes; Psychose; Psychosis; Ultra haut risque; Ultra-high-risk