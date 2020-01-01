SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fekih-Romdhane F, Labidi A, Ridha R, Cheour M. Encephale 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Évaluation des états mentaux à risque de transition psychotique dans un échantillon de jeunes détenus de sexe masculin en Tunisie.

Faculté de médecine de Tunis, université de Tunis El Manar, Tunis, Tunisie; Service de psychiatrie Ibn Omrane, hôpital Razi, 1, rue des Orangers, 2010 La Manouba, Tunisie.

(Copyright © 2020, Masson Editeur)

10.1016/j.encep.2019.11.013

32061382

BACKGROUND: Prevalence of psychotic disorders in a prison population is higher than in the general population. Recent research has shown that early intervention is feasible in prison settings, and that approximately 5% of screened prisoners have met ultra-high-risk (UHR) for psychosis criteria. We aimed to identify the prevalence of the UHR states for developing psychosis in a group of newly incarcerated men in the Jendouba Civil Prison and to analyze the association between UHR states and socio-demographic data and substance use.

METHOD: We carried-out a cross-sectional study among 120 prisoners. Every prisoner was interviewed using the Comprehensive Assessment of At-Risk Mental States (CAARMS). The Social and Occupational Functioning Assessment Scale (SOFAS) was used to assess the participant's level of functioning.

RESULTS: We found a prevalence of subjects meeting the UHR criteria of 21.3%. UHR subjects had significantly more psychiatric family history (P=0.035), personal history of suicide attempt(s) (0.035) and self-injury (P=0.013) compared to non-UHR subjects. Clinical self-evaluation found significantly more depression and anxiety in the UHR group (P=0.020 and P=0.035, respectively). In addition, social and occupational functioning was significantly more impaired in the UHR group (P=0.007). UHR subjects used significantly more cannabis in lifetime (P=0.015) as well as in the past year (P=0.022) and had a significantly higher frequency of cannabis use (P=0.01) compared to non-UHRs.

CONCLUSION: Prison mental health teams face the challenge of identifying prisoners who need mental health services and providing early care to this vulnerable group; this challenge may offer a unique opportunity for intervention among a population that might not otherwise have had access to it.

Copyright © 2020 L'Encéphale, Paris. Published by Elsevier Masson SAS. All rights reserved.


Language: fr

Diagnostic précoce; Détenus; Early diagnosis; Prison; Prisoners; Prodromes; Psychose; Psychosis; Ultra haut risque; Ultra-high-risk

