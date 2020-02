Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates vary substantially by sex. Suicides committed by males significantly outnumber female suicides. Disparities in community and social factors provide a partial explanation for this phenomenon. Thus, the evaluation of sex differences at a biological level might contribute to the elucidation of the factors involved in this imbalance. The aim of the present study was to evaluate sex-specific gene expression patterns in the suicidal brain.



METHODS: postmortem samples from the dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC) of 75 Latino individuals were analyzed. We considered the following groups: i) male suicides (n = 38), ii) female suicides (n = 10), iii) male controls (n = 20), and iv) female controls (n = 7). Gene expression profiles were evaluated by microarrays. Differentially expressed genes among the groups were identified with a linear model. Similarities and differences in the gene sets between the sexes were identified.



RESULTS: Differentially expressed genes were identified between suicides and controls of each sex: 1,729 genes in females and 1,997 genes in males. Female-exclusive suicide genes were related to cell proliferation and immune response. Meanwhile, male-exclusive suicide genes were associated to DNA binding and ribonucleic protein complex. Sex-independent suicide genes showed enrichment in mitochondrial and vesicular functions. LIMITATIONS: Relatively small sample size. Our diagnosis approach was limited to information found on coroner's records. The analysis was limited to a single brain area (DLPFC) and we used microarrays.



CONCLUSION: Previously unexplored sex differences in the brain gene expression of suicide completers were identified, providing valuable foundation for the evaluation of sex-specific factors in suicide.



Language: en