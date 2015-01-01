|
Citation
Gardner RC, Rivera E, O'Grady M, Doherty C, Yaffe K, Corrigan J, Bogner J, Kramer J, Wilson F. J. Alzheimers Dis. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Discipline of Physiotherapy, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin, The University of Dublin, Dublin, Ireland.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
32065793
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an established risk factor for dementia but mechanisms are uncertain. Accurate TBI exposure classification is critical for cognitive aging research studies seeking to discover mechanisms and treatments of post-TBI dementia. Brief TBI screens, commonly used in epidemiological studies of cognitive aging, are insensitive, leading to exposure mis-classification. Comprehensive TBI interviews, while more sensitive, may be impractical.
Language: en
Keywords
Clinical research; cognitive aging; reliability; screening; traumatic