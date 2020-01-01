Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine: (1) prevalence of fall risk-increasing drug (FRID) use among older adults with a fall-related injury, (2) which FRIDs were most frequently prescribed, (3) whether FRID use was reduced following the fall-related healthcare episode, and (4) which interventions have reduced falls or FRID use in older adults with a history of falls.



DESIGN: Systematic review. PARTICIPANTS: Observational and intervention studies that assessed (or intervened on) FRID use in participants aged 60 years or older who had experienced a fall. MEASUREMENTS: PubMed and EMBASE were searched through June 30, 2019. Two reviewers independently extracted data and evaluated studies for bias. Discrepancies were resolved by consensus.



RESULTS: Fourteen of 638 articles met selection criteria: 10 observational studies and 4 intervention studies. FRID use prevalence at time of fall-related injury ranged from 65% to 93%. Antidepressants and sedatives-hypnotics were the most commonly prescribed FRIDs. Of the 10 observational studies, only 2 used a design adequate to capture changes in FRID use after a fall-related injury, neither finding a reduction in FRID use. Three randomized controlled studies conducted in various settings (hospital, emergency department, and community pharmacy) with 12-month follow-up did not find a reduction in falls with interventions to reduce FRID use, although the study conducted in the community pharmacy setting was effective in reducing FRID use. In a nonrandomized (pre-post) intervention study conducted in an outpatient geriatrics clinic, falls were reduced in the intervention group.



CONCLUSIONS: Limited evidence indicates high prevalence of FRID use among older adults who have experienced a fall-related injury and no reduction in overall FRID use following the fall-related healthcare encounter. There is a need for well-designed interventions to reduce FRID use and falls in older adults with a history of falls. Reducing FRID use as a stand-alone intervention may not be effective in reducing recurrent falls.



