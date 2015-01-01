Abstract

The study explored associations among childhood abuse, post-traumatic stress symptoms (PTSS), and alcohol misuse in a sample of low-income African-American women (N = 172). Using bootstrapping techniques, a mediation effect was found of childhood physical and emotional abuse on alcohol misuse via PTSS symptom severity, avoidance, and hyperarousal, as well as for childhood sexual abuse on alcohol misuse via PTSS symptom severity and hyperarousal. Our results suggest that PTSS indicators, particularly symptom severity and hyperarousal, may be important mechanisms underlying the association of experiences of abuse during childhood and alcohol misuse in adulthood.

