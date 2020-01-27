Abstract

Suicide loss affects a significant proportion of the population, and despite its prevalence there remains a stigma surrounding death by suicide. It is important for health professionals to understand the effects of suicide stigma on surviving friends and family members so that they can respond appropriately and provide effective support. A systematic review of the literature was conducted to evaluate the impact of public stigma on bereavement of suicide survivors. A total of 11 qualitative and quantitative studies were reviewed. Suicide survivors reported feeling shamed, blamed, and judged. They perceived a general discomfort and awkwardness surrounding the suicide, which contributed to avoidance and secrecy. Higher perceived stigma levels were associated with global psychological distress, depression, self-harm, and suicidality. Despite the recognized negative impact of suicide stigma on the bereaved, studies on grief interventions for suicide survivors are scarce. There is a critical need for research and evidence-based recommendations on how to best to support this vulnerable population. [Journal of Psychosocial Nursing and Mental Health Services, xx(x), xx-xx.].



