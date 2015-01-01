Abstract

PURPOSE: Evidence is emerging on the importance of psychological readiness to return to sport after anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction. The ACL-Return to Sport after Injury scale (ACL-RSI) is developed to assess this. The aim of the current study was to translate ACL-RSI into Norwegian and examine the measurement properties of the Norwegian version (ACL-RSI-No).



METHODS: ACL-RSI was translated according to international guidelines. A cohort of 197 ACL-reconstructed patients completed ACL-RSI-No and related questionnaires nine months post-surgery. One hundred and forty-six patients completed hop tests and 142 patients completed strength tests. Face and structural validity (confirmative factor analysis and explorative analyses), internal consistency [Cronbach's alpha (α)], test-retest reliability [Intraclass Correlation Coefficients (ICC)], measurement error [Standard error of measurement (SEM) and smallest detectable change at individual (SDC ind ) and group level (SDC group )] and construct validity (hypotheses testing; independent t tests, Pearson's r) were examined.



RESULTS: ACL-RSI-No had good face validity. Factor analyses suggested that the use of a sum score is reasonable. Internal consistency and test-retest reliability were good (α 0.95, ICC 0.94 (95% CI 0.84-0.97) and measurement error low (SEM 5.7). SDC ind was 15.8 points and SDC group was 2.0. Six of seven hypotheses were confirmed.



CONCLUSIONS: ACL-RSI-No displayed good measurement properties. Factor analyses suggested one underlying explanatory factor for "psychological readiness"-supporting the use of a single sum score. ACL-RSI-No can be used in the evaluation of psychological readiness to return to sport after ACL injury. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: III.

Language: en