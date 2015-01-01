Abstract



Objectives:

Patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are at increased risk of falling; therefore, fall prevision and prevention are critical. The present study aimed to evaluate the ability of physical performance assessments to discriminate between RA patients with and without a history of falling.

Methods:

Fifty patients with RA were divided into two groups according to the presence or absence of a history of falls within the previous 1 year. Physical performance was assessed using the short physical performance battery (SPPB), which consists of the timed standing balance, gait speed, and chair stand tests. Standing balance was also assessed as postural sway using a force platform in several positions including standing with both feet together, semitandem, and tandem. Backgrounds, SPPB, and postural sway were compared between the two groups.

Results:

Fourteen patients (28%) reported one or more falls within the previous year. There were no significant intergroup differences in baseline characteristics or SPPB score. The group with a history of falls had significantly longer measured time for the 5-repetition chair stand test and significantly longer postural sway in the semitandem position. The discriminate analysis revealed that 5-repetition chair stand test or its combination with postural sway in the semitandem position significantly discriminated between fallers and non-fallers.

Conclusion:

Numerical evaluation of the chair stand test and postural sway in the semitandem position seems more appropriate than SPPB for assessing the fall risk of patients with RA.

Language: en