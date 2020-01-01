Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Accidental head injuries are known to cause serious traumatic brain injury (TBI). Children younger than 2 years of age build a separate group that is more difficult to assess clinically. Investigations targeting TBIs in pediatric cases, particularly in those between 0 and 2 years of age, are limited.



OBJECTIVE: In this study, we reviewed a number of severe accidental head injuries in a cohort of children aged 0-2 years to evaluate the relative incidence, distribution, and clinical success in determining the nature of the cases in the Kars Province of Turkey.



METHODS: The study targeted 26 -cases who presented to the Emergency Department of Kars Harakani Hospital for TBI between 2017 and 2019 through retrospective chart review.



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: Among the children who presented to the emergency clinic, 2 were newborns, 7 were <1 year of age, and the remaining 17 cases were between 1 and 2 years old. The number of male and female patients was equal, and 5 fatality cases were observed. The most frequent cause of head trauma were falls. We deduced that 6 cases had subarachnoid hemorrhage, 2 cases had subdural hemorrhage, 3 cases had epidural hemorrhage, and 4 cases had contusion. We compared the mean level of the two blood parameters hemoglobin (HGB) and hematocrit (HCT) between fatal and surviving cases and detectedthat both values decreased dramatically in exitus cases. The higher fatality rate in the present study could be attributed to the fact that we targeted only the severe TBI cases. Severe TBI in children younger than 2 years results in a life-threating situation. The risk of fatality might be deduced from the reduction of the HGB and HCT levels as it is significantly lower in fatal cases than in surviving cases.



